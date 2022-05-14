POLITICS
3 MIN READ
China withdraws as 2023 Asian Cup host due to pandemic
The Asian Football Confederation praised China for the "difficult choice" to withdraw as the country battles to stamp out the virus with rapid lockdowns and mass testing.
China withdraws as 2023 Asian Cup host due to pandemic
The AFC did not name a new host, saying only that "further steps" would be announced in due course. / AP Archive
May 14, 2022

China has withdrawn as the 2023 Asian Cup host due to the coronavirus as the country battles its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

The announcement from football officials on Saturday is the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it had been "officially informed by the (Chinese Football Association) that it would not be able to host" the tournament.

"The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by (China) of its hosting rights," the governing body said in a statement.

The confederation also praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.”

READ MORE: Asian Games in China postponed over Covid concerns

Next host to be announced in due course

Recommended

The 24-nation competition was due to be played across 10 Chinese cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July next year.

The AFC did not name a new host, saying only that "further steps" would be announced in due course.

China's withdrawal could let Qatar or Saudi Arabia step up as hosts while both are bidding in a contest to host the 2027 edition.

India and Iran are also candidates for the 2027 edition with a decision expected early next year.

The four-yearly Asian Cup is traditionally played in January and February.

Qatar (2011) and Australia (2015) hosted the tournament when it was played in January, while the 2019 event in the United Arab Emirates was held from January 5 to February 1.

READ MORE: WHO triples Covid death toll estimate to up to 15M in last two years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar