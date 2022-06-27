Some countries are holding up a global agreement on protecting the world’s oceans because of their “egoism," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

Some countries - which he did not identify - won't accept that the world's oceans belong to everyone, he said on Monday.

“International waters are ours,” Guterres insisted, referring to all the planet's inhabitants.

The UN chief was with senior officials and scientists from more than 120 countries attending a five-day UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

Also present were activists frustrated by the failure to come up with international rules that might ensure ocean sustainability.

The UN is hoping the conference that got underway on Monday will bring fresh momentum to the protracted efforts for a global ocean agreement.

US climate envoy John Kerry and French President Emmanuel Macron are among those attending some days of the event.

READ MORE:Turkish marine exhibition at UN highlights need to protect waters

'A crucial moment'

"The world’s largest ecosystem ... is still unprotected and is dying as we watch," the activist group Ocean Rebellion said.

Guterres said "significant progress" has been made toward a deal on a high seas treaty and that the world stands at "a crucial moment" for the future of the oceans.

“We need to make people put pressure on those who decide,” Guterres said, appealing for people to make themselves heard.