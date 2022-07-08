CULTURE
Sole copy of a Bob Dylan disk fetches $1.77M at auction
The disc was Dylan's first studio recording of "Blowin' in the Wind' since 1962.
Dylan reportedly wrote his folk classic "Blowin' In The Wind" in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village cafe in New York City in 1962. / Reuters
July 8, 2022

The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 has been sold for $1.77 million at auction above its price estimate. 

The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London on Thursday.

Stored in a wooden cabinet, the disk features etched signatures of the Grammy Award and Nobel Prize winner, musician and producer Joseph Henry "T Bone" Burnett III, and mastering engineer Jeff Powell.

Dylan reportedly wrote the song in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962, Christie's said.

The hammer price of 1.2 million pounds ($1.44 million) exceeded the estimate of 600,000 pounds to 1 million pounds. 

Fees brought the final price to 1.482 million pounds ($1.77 million).

READ MORE:Bob Dylan museum opening in US state of Oklahoma

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
