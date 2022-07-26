The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Georgetown University in Washington DC and the United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan have come together to help protect, include and empower children displaced as a result of climate change.

The set of guidelines is the first-ever global effort, which contains nine principles that discuss vulnerabilities of “boys and girls who have been uprooted, whether internally or across borders” due to the negative impact of climate change.

“The climate emergency has and will continue to have profound implications for human mobility. Its impacts will be most severe with particular segments of our communities such as children; we cannot endanger future generations,” said Antonio Vitorino, the IOM Director General.

“With these guiding principles we aim to ensure visibility to their needs and rights, both in policy debates and programming. Managing migration and addressing displacement of children in the context of climate change, environmental degradation and disasters is an immense challenge that we must address now.”

There are currently no migration policies related to children that take into account climate and environmental factors. On the other hand, most climate change policies overlook the needs of children.

The guiding principles, based on existing international law, as well as operational guidelines or frameworks that have been developed by a variety of stakeholders, are “intended to be used by local and national governments, international organisations and civil society groups working with children on the move in the context of climate change”.

Yet the principles, based primarily on the Convention on the Rights of the Child, do not alter or affect any existing legal frameworks.

The guidelines point out that climate change is “intersecting with existing environmental, social, political, economic and demographic conditions that are contributing to people’s decisions to move”.