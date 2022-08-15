A walrus nicknamed Freya that attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord has been euthanised.

"The decision to euthanise was taken on the basis of a global evaluation of the persistent threat to human security," the head of Norway's Fisheries Directorate Frank Bakke-Jensen said in a statement on Sunday.

Freya, whose name is a reference to the Norse goddess of beauty and love, had made headlines since July 17 when she was first spotted in the waters of the Norwegian capital.

The 600-kilogramme female walrus became a popular attraction in Norway, despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the massive marine mammal.

Walruses are protected and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave of her own accord and that euthanasia would be a last resort.

'Crowd behaviour behind Freya's euthanasia'

Walruses normally live in the northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

Between long naps in the sun –– a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day –– Freya had been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and, more often than not, dozing off on boats struggling to support her bulk.