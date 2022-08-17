Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

Manchester United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The football club had a market capitalisation of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday.