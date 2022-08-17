POLITICS
Elon Musk says 'buying' Manchester United football club
Tesla CEO has a history of making irreverent tweets and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.
"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk says in tweet. / AP
August 17, 2022

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

Manchester United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The football club had a market capitalisation of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday.

Anti-Glazer movement

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for $955.51 million in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

Some fans have urged Musk to buy Manchester United instead of buying Twitter. Musk is trying to exit a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, which has taken him to court. 

READ MORE:Elon Musk files counter-suit as legal battle over Twitter deal escalates

SOURCE:Reuters
