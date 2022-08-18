CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Japan's haute couture 'Madame Butterfly' Mori dies aged 96
Designer Hanae Mori, who ascended heights in global fashion no other Japanese artiste had reached before, was worn by the likes of Grace Kelly and countless other style icons.
Japan's haute couture 'Madame Butterfly' Mori dies aged 96
Japanese designer Hanae Mori, seen here on July 21, 1998 being applauded by her models at the end of her 1998/99 Fall/Winter haute couture collection in Paris. / AFP
August 18, 2022

Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, who cracked the elite world of Parisian haute couture, has died at her home in Tokyo aged 96.

Mori died on August 11, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing her office, without giving further details.

Nicknamed "Madame Butterfly" for her signature winged motif, over the decades, Mori's luxurious hand-crafted creations were worn by Nancy Reagan, Grace Kelly and countless members of Japanese high society.

But she was also a pioneer for Japanese women, one of a tiny number to head an international corporation.

Her trailblazing career took her from Tokyo –– where she started out making costumes for cinema –– to New York and Paris, where in 1977 her label became the first Asian fashion house to join the rarefied ranks of haute couture.

Recommended

Her first collection abroad –– in New York in 1965 –– celebrated the theme "East Meets West."

Japanese fashion greats such as Issey Miyake, who died earlier this month, followed in her path.

Though Mori shut her Paris atelier in 2004 after her last couture show there, Hanae Mori boutiques remain open in Tokyo and her fragrances are still sold worldwide.

READ MORE:Luxury designer Nino Cerruti passes away

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions