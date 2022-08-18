Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, who cracked the elite world of Parisian haute couture, has died at her home in Tokyo aged 96.

Mori died on August 11, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing her office, without giving further details.

Nicknamed "Madame Butterfly" for her signature winged motif, over the decades, Mori's luxurious hand-crafted creations were worn by Nancy Reagan, Grace Kelly and countless members of Japanese high society.

But she was also a pioneer for Japanese women, one of a tiny number to head an international corporation.

Her trailblazing career took her from Tokyo –– where she started out making costumes for cinema –– to New York and Paris, where in 1977 her label became the first Asian fashion house to join the rarefied ranks of haute couture.