Türkiye has welcomed the discovery of a monument complex in Mongolia that is believed to belong to Ilterish Kutlug Kagan, the founder of the second Gokturk Khaganate.

"The discovery of the complex on Wednesday in Mongolia's Nomgon region, where the historical Otuken is also located, has been received with excitement and pleasure,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This is the third important discovery within the geography of Mongolia after the Orkhon Inscriptions (Kul Tigin and Bilge Kagan) and Bilge Tonyukuk Inscriptions found in 1889 and 1897, respectively," it added.

It further said that this recent discovery, being a sign of Turkish-Mongolian cooperation, is a significant turning point for Turkish history and is also a new monument added to the cultural richness of Mongolia.

The excavations were conducted “by the Turkic Academy in Nur-Sultan, one of the components of the Organization of Turkic States, together with the Mongolian Archaeological Institute," informed the ministry.

Speaking at a news conference in the Mongolian capital on Wednesday, the head of the International Turkic Academy Darhan Kidirali said that the monument complex is 49 square metres, and was believed to be the oldest written piece of history from the Gokturk period, which dates back to the 6th century.

It’s also believed to be the oldest known written mention of the word 'Turk'.

