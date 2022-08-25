Rafael Nadal targets a fifth US Open and 23rd Grand Slam title in New York from next week with his path to the title no longer blocked by Novak Djokovic, whose refusal to get vaccinated has ruled him out of a second major this year.

Nineteen years after making his debut, the 36-year-old Nadal drags his injury-prone body into a tournament he won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019, the year of his last appearance.

"I need to move forward and just start to think about the energy that the crowd give me in New York," said Nadal, who has already captured two of the season's three Slams at the Australian and French Opens.

"It's a very special place for me, and I enjoy it. There have been unforgettable moments there, and I'm going to try my very best every single day to be ready for that."

Nadal has become accustomed to overcoming setbacks, winning a 14th French Open in June despite playing the whole tournament with pain-killing injections in his foot.

An added incentive for Nadal is the opportunity to reclaim the world number one spot from defending champion Daniil Medvedev, the man he defeated in the 2019 final.

READ MORE:Isner, de Minaur fill out Team World spots for Laver Cup

'See you soon'

While Nadal trains in New York, career-long rival Djokovic will remain in Europe after finally giving up hope of a last-minute change of Covid policy by the US authorities.

The famously unvaccinated Djokovic, who won the last of his three US Open crowns in 2018, is barred from entering the United States for refusing to take the vaccine.