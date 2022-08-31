Life expectancy for Americans dropped in 2021 for the second straight year — the biggest two-year decline in a century — notably due to the Covid-19 pandemic, US health officials have announced.

US life expectancy at birth dipped by nearly a full year from 2020 to 2021, to 76.1 years, the lowest average since 1996, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

By comparison, Americans in 2020 were expected to live 77 years, a sharp drop from the 78.8 years in 2019.

"The declines in life expectancy since 2019 are largely driven by the pandemic," said the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Coronavirus-related deaths accounted for three quarters of the drop in 2020, and about half of the decline in 2021, it said.

Some 15 percent of the 2021 slide could be attributed to deaths from accidents or unintentional injuries, notably drug overdoses.

READ MORE:New Covid mutant shows 'exponential' transmission rate in India

Covid third-leading cause of death