A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists have said, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life.

However, the scientists emphasised the small study did not point towards a cure for the cognitive disorders of people with Down Syndrome and that far more research is needed.

"The experiment is very satisfactory, even if we remain cautious," said Nelly Pitteloud of Switzerland's Lausanne University Hospital and co-author of a new study in the journal Science.

Down Syndrome is the most common genetic form of intellectual disability, occurring in around one in 1,000 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Yet previous research has failed to significantly improve cognition when applied to people with the condition, which is why the latest findings are "particularly important", the study said.

Recent discoveries have suggested that how the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) is produced in the brain can affect cognitive functioning such as memory, language and learning.

GnRH hormones regulate how much testosterone and estrogen is produced and increased levels of it help spur puberty.

"We wondered if this hormone could play any role in establishing the symptoms of people with Down Syndrome," said Vincent Prevot, study co-author and head of neuroscience research at France's INSERM institute.

READ MORE: Irem Oztekin, Turkey’s first lifeguard with Down syndrome

Mice research

The team first established that five strands of microRNA regulating the production of GnRH were dysfunctional in mice specifically engineered for Down Syndrome research.

They then demonstrated that cognitive deficiencies — as well as loss of smell, a common symptom of Down Syndrome — were linked to dysfunctioning GnRH secretion in the mice.

The team then gave the mice a GnRH medication used to treat low testosterone and delayed puberty in humans, finding that it restored some cognitive function and sense of smell.

A pilot study was conducted in Switzerland involving seven men with Down Syndrome aged 20 to 50.