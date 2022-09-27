Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised European countries that protect terrorist organisations, including the PKK and FETO.

“As the nests of terror are destroyed, members of terrorist organisations openly set up camps for themselves in some countries,” Erdogan told a meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

“The murderers who shed the blood of our citizens are embraced in almost every country in Europe, particularly in the Lavrion camp in Greece. They can walk around freely by waving their arms,” he said.

The terrorists pose a threat to peace and security of Western countries protecting the terror groups, Erdogan warned, and said he expects all countries, especially Türkiye’s neighbours, to take necessary measures against terrorist organisations.

Mersin attack

Erdogan’s remarks came a day after a police officer was killed and another injured in a PKK terror attack on a police station in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province.

Footage from security cameras showed two female terrorists attacking the police station using assault rifles.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after realising they could not escape.

One of the terrorists – identified as Dilsah Ercan with codename Zozan Tolan – joined the PKK/KCK terror group in 2013 in Mersin.