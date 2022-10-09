Indian police have shot dead a tiger, dubbed the "Man-eater of Champaran" that killed at least nine people, in a major operation involving 200 people including trackers on elephants.

Earlier attempts to tranquillise the animal had failed, officials said Sunday.

"Two teams went into the forest on two elephants on Saturday afternoon and the third one waited where we thought the tiger would exit — and we fired five rounds to kill it there," local police chief Kiran Kumar said.

The big cat had terrorised locals on the fringes of the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Champaran in eastern India, killing at least six people in the past month including a woman and her eight-year-old son on Saturday.

Even before the two latest kills, authorities had designated the tiger, reportedly a male three or four years old, as a "man-eater", meaning that it could be shot.

With local villagers beating tin containers, it took about six hours for the team — with eight shooters and about 200 forest department officials — to complete the operation, Kumar said.

Officials said that large sugarcane fields made it easier for the tiger to stay hidden and attack local villagers and their livestock.

The victims included a 12-year-old girl dragged from her bed on Wednesday night, reports said.

