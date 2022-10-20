WORLD
2 MIN READ
Boat accident kills over a dozen people in northwest Nigeria
The latest accident happened just two weeks ago after 76 people were killed when their overloaded boat tipped over due to flooding in southeastern Anambra state.
Boat accident kills over a dozen people in northwest Nigeria
Boat accidents occur regularly in Nigeria because of overloading, speeding, poor maintenance and disregarding navigation rules. / AP Archive
October 20, 2022

Fourteen people have drowned when an overloaded passenger vessel capsized in northwest Nigeria, in the country's latest boat-related accident.

"We recovered the bodies of the 14 victims and buried them yesterday (Wednesday)," the administrator of Shagari district, Alyu Abubakar Dantani said on Thursday.

The victims – 11 men and three women – were travelling for an event marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday when the accident happened.

He said 10 other passengers were rescued by local divers.

Boat accidents occur regularly in Nigeria because of overloading, speeding, poor maintenance and disregarding navigation rules.

In April, 26 people – including 21 women and five children – drowned when their canoe capsized on the same river, officials said at the time.

Two weeks ago, 76 people were killed when their overloaded boat tipped over due to flooding in southeastern Anambra state.

Recommended

READ MORE: Deaths as boat capsizes in Nigeria's Anambra state

Continuous rain, floods

Since the start of the rainy season, many regions of the West African nation of more than 200 million people have been devastated by floods.

More than 600 people have been killed and at least 1.3 million made homeless, according to the emergency services.

The continuous rain has washed away farmland and crops, sparking fears of food shortages, famine and hunger in a country already struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

READ MORE:Boat capsize tragedy in Nigeria: Death toll climbs

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles