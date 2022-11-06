Duran Duran has kicked off the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a medley of their top hits, opening the concert gala where Dolly Parton and Eminem are also set to enter the prestigious institution.

Hall of Fame surveyed more than 1,000 musicians, historians and industry members to choose this year's entrants on Saturday.

The 2022 class was one of the hallowed institution's most eclectic in years, continuing a trend of bringing rappers, pop, R&B and country stars into the hall's fold.

Duran Duran met the moment with a best-of medley including "Girls On Film" and "Hungry Like The Wolf." But the British group also held a sombre moment for former member Andy Taylor.

Frontman Simon Le Bon read an open letter from the guitarist that revealed he had been struggling with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for years.

But Taylor said he was "sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day" the hitmakers made it into the rock pantheon.

They are joined by pop futurists Eurythmics, smooth rocker Lionel Richie, confessional lyricist Carly Simon and enduring rock duo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo in entering the music pantheon.

Olivia Rodrigo, Eminem and more