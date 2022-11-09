Russia is moving detained US basketball star Brittney Griner to a penal colony, her lawyers have said, drawing a sharp rebuke from the White House.

Griner, convicted for possession of a small quantity of cannabis oil, was transferred out of a detention centre on November 4, her legal team said.

She "is now on her way to a penal colony," lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement on Wednesday.

They said that Russia generally sends notifications of transforming prisoners by mail, taking up to two weeks.

"We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," they said.

Griner's case has drawn outrage in the United States, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaching out to Russia to propose a deal to free her despite soaring tensions over Moscow's onslaught against Ukraine.

READ MORE:Russia engaging in 'quiet' diplomacy with US on prisoner swap

"Substantial offer"