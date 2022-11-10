England has thrashed India in a 10-wicket win and set up a T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

Set 169 to win, England on Thursday reached its target with four overs to spare as openers Alex Hales (86 not out) and Jos Buttler (80 not out) obliterated India's bowlers.

They silenced the 40,000-strong pro-India crowd by scoring 170 runs off 96 deliveries. Theirs was the highest England opening stand in Twenty20 cricket, and the highest opening stand in all T20 World Cups.

“It was almost a perfect innings,” Hales said. “It is as special as it gets.”

Hales’ 86 came off 47 balls, and Buttler’s 80 off 49.

This was after legspinner Adil Rashid’s four-over spell of 1-20 helped to restrict India to a respectable 168-6. Chris Jordan finished with 3-43.

Hardik Pandya’s 63 off 33 went in vain.

'Pretty disappointed'

The final is on Sunday in Melbourne. Pakistan downed New Zealand on Wednesday.

England will be seeking its second T20 world title, after 2010. Pakistan’s only title came a year earlier at Lord’s.

“Pretty disappointed,” India captain Rohit Sharma said. “We didn’t turn up with the ball. We did get runs at the back end but we were nervous at the start. We have to give credit to their openers. They played really well.”

Put in to bat, India got off to a stutter. Lokesh Rahul was out caught behind for 5.