Local media, fans and former cricketers did not hold back after India were dumped out of the Twenty20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma's side labelled "clueless" and "out of their depth" following the 10-wicket defeat by England.

England openers Alex Hales (86) and skipper Jos Buttler (80) chased down 169 for victory on Thursday with four overs to spare, prolonging India's hunt for a second title to add to their victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

"India clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack," former opening batsman Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

The Times of India newspaper said the defeat would not be forgotten easily. "This humiliation will rankle for years," it added.

An editorial in the Indian Express website ran with the headline: "Why old-school Team India is out of depth in the modern game."

Fans of the Indian team reacted with dismay, with Anand Mahindra, chairman of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, tweeting that the "manner of losing" hurt more than the defeat.