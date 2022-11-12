Donald Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller has said.

The ex-US president, who will be 78 when the next election is held, has been hinting at another presidential run while campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of this week's midterm elections and has said he will make a "very big announcement" on Tuesday.

"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Miller told former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his popular "War Room" podcast on Friday.

"It's gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement," he added.

Miller said Trump told him, "there doesn't need to be any question, of course, I am running."

Trump's candidacy will mark his third shot at the presidency, including his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

Afterward, he promoted claims of fraud, including those that led to an unprecedented riot at the US Capitol in Washington.

Botched 'red wave'

Trump's big announcement in Florida comes after a disappointing run for several candidates he backed in the midterms.

Some of his hand-picked favourites even lost Republican-held seats to Democrats.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats flipped a highly prized US Senate seat with constant attacks on Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who had never held public office before and lived mostly in New Jersey.