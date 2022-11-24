Ghana coach Otto Addo has insisted that the spot-kick from which Cristiano Ronaldo's netted in his fifth World Cup was a "gift" from the American referee following the Black Stars' defeat to Portugal.

Ghana had been comfortably holding Portugal until referee Ismail Elfath gave a penalty for Mohammed Salisu's challenge on Ronaldo, and the aging icon rammed home the opener from the spot in the 65th minute.

Ghana went on to lose 3-2 following further goals from Joao Felix and rising star Rafael Leao, but asked who most contributed to his side's defeat, Addo said: "the referee".

"We are very disappointed, especially when I see the penalty situation. Up to that point we really had a good match," said Addo.

"I think it was a really wrong decision. We were playing the ball... I don't know why VAR didn't come up, there is no explanation. Then it's difficult against a world-class team when they're leading.

"The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty. Everyone saw that. Why? Because it's Ronaldo or something?

"If somebody scores a goal, then congrats, but it was really a gift.... a special gift from the referee."

