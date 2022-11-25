England fans will be banned from Friday's match in Qatar against the United States and future World Cup games if they wear crusader replica costumes which are considered culturally insensitive in a Muslim country, FIFA has said.

Images of some fans dressed as crusaders at Monday's 6-2 win over Iran in the Qatari capital Doha were criticised online, prompting the sport's world governing body to crack down on the costumes.

Supporters often attend England matches dressed as St George, the patron saint usually depicted as a knight on horseback, although footage shared on Twitter appeared to show two England fans wearing chain mail and helmets being turned around by officials prior to Monday's victory over Iran.

"These costumes in an Arab or Middle Eastern context can be perceived as being offensive so that's the reason for them not being permitted in stadiums," a FIFA spokesperson said.