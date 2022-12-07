There has been no improvement in the situation of Muslim students grappling with ongoing discrimination in German schools, said a leading human rights official.

“We see a need for action in this area and I have not noticed that the situation has improved," said Dr. Beate Rudolf, director of the German Institute for Human Rights, at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

Rudolf acknowledged though that this issue was not addressed at all in this year's annual report on the developments in the human rights situation in Germany which was submitted to the nation’s parliament (Bundestag).

Within Germany’s public school systems, there have been numerous reports of discrimination against young Muslim students, specifically girls, leading to a climate of low expectations and discouragement.

There have also been frequent complaints by Germany’s Muslim community that teachers were less likely to recommend Muslim pupils for schools which would pave the way for a university rather than a regular vocational career.

READ MORE:Germany records 120 hate crimes against Muslims in three months

'Negative attitudes toward Islam are widespread'

Discrimination against Muslims is widespread in Germany, according to research published in October by the Expert Council on Integration and Migration (SVR).

Nearly 48 percent of respondents said they believe "Islam is not compatible with German society,” while 29 percent suggested restricting the practice of Islam in the country.

"Negative attitudes toward Islam are widespread in all groups examined -- people with and without a migration background,” the researchers said in their report.