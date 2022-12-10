FIFA has announced it has opened disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands after a series of ugly incidents marred their bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final.

A World Cup record 18 yellow cards were shown as Argentina defeated the Dutch 4-3 on penalties Friday after a 2-2 draw at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

The game featured multiple mass confrontations and heated exchanges as the Dutch came back from two goals down to force extra time.

Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational in the late stages as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time.