To some, it's little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it's a chance to become "immortal."

"You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semi-final, and then two days later, you have to go back out there," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said on Friday.

Regragui's history-making team — the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals — will play Croatia on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.

"It's like the booby prize," Regragui said. "I am sorry for speaking like this. I understand that it should be important, I understand that it is better to finish third than fourth, but for me, my takeaway is that we just didn't get to the final."

Morocco's run to the semi-final in Qatar provided the most improbable story of the tournament.

The team was also the first Arab nation to go so far in football's biggest event, generating an outpouring of pride among Arab countries.

The group-stage game between Morocco and Croatia ended in a goalless draw.

Then Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 and Canada 2-1 to top Group F.

After such a wild and dizzying ride, it's understandable that Regragui sounded so flat when looking ahead to the match against Croatia.

It's also a measure of his own ambition that he ends an unforgettable tournament for African football with a sense of disappointment after being beaten by defending champion France 2-0.

"Yes, finishing third would be great for our image. We would be on the podium," the coach said. "But you know what, even if we win the game tomorrow, we won't have got to the final, and we won't have won the World Cup."

Croatia more optimistic

The atmosphere from the Croatian side has been more upbeat.

The runners-up from the last World Cup in Russia lost to Argentina 3-0 in the other semifinal match, but their players have spoken of the importance of winning another medal.