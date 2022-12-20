CULTURE
British director Guy Ritchie to shoot new movie in Turkish coastal resort
Ritchie chooses popular resort city of Antalya for upcoming movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare about the birth of modern black ops.
Preparations for the shooting, set to start in January and last until April, are now taking place. / AA Archive
December 20, 2022

Renowned British director Guy Ritchie will shoot his new movie in the famed Turkish Riviera city of Antalya, according to the film studio.

Ritchie, who shot almost all the scenes of his upcoming film Operation Fortune (opening in January) starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, and Aubrey Plaza in Antalya two years ago, once again chose the Turkish resort for the film’s follow-up, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, according to an Anadolu Agency news report on Tuesday.

The shooting of Ritchie's second movie in Antalya will reportedly mainly take place in the city's Botanical Park, which hosted the successful Botanic EXPO in 2016.

The shooting will also take place in several other parts of the scenic city, including Demre, Muratpasa, and Manavgat.

Preparations for the shooting, set to start in January and last until April, are now taking place.

British actor Henry Cavill – famed for playing Superman – and Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez have the lead roles.

The movie is based on Damien Lewis’s book Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops.

Yeliz Gul Ege, head of the Antalya Promotion Foundation, told Anadolu Agency that Antalya is of particular importance for the movie industry with its friendly climate, nature and transportation, and extensive accommodation.

"Guy (Ritchie) is a successful director, working with very good actors and actresses. The fact that these names came to Antalya and Türkiye also makes future references strong," she said.

She added: "The star of Antalya will shine even more because the desired quality of service is available here in Antalya."

SOURCE:AA
