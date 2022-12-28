Chinese regulators have approved dozens of new foreign video game titles, the first to be allowed to hit the market since an industry crackdown to rein in minors' gaming habits swept the sector last year.

China's gaming regulator, the National Press and Publication Administration, said on Wednesday it had approved 44 new imported games in December including Nintendo's Pokemon Unite.

It separately approved 84 new domestic titles. The body normally approves foreign titles in batches a few times per year. The last foreign game approvals to be handed out were in June 2021.

Earlier this month, China granted homegrown tech giant Tencent its first video game licence in 18 months, ending a dry spell that had threatened its position as the world's top game maker.

Crackdown on big tech

Beijing moved against the country's vibrant gaming sector last August as part of a sprawling crackdown on big tech companies, including a cap on the amount of time children could spend playing games.