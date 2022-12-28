People have taken to social media to express outrage over a recent ad campaign by Italian fashion company Benetton Group that featured child models in underwear.

Benetton deleted the advertisements this week after it was called out by American actress Busy Philipps for "sexualising" children, but images from the campaign continue to circulate on social media sites.

Some users have refrained from sharing images that feature two young girls in underwear in questionable poses, in order to not contribute to their further distribution.

Others censored the images to protect the children while showing just how serious the offence is:

While the use of children in brand campaigns is not uncommon, Benetton's photos had the children posing in underwear "like adults", Philipps said on her Instagram stories on Christmas Eve morning.

"What is wrong with everybody? Having these is very stupid, it's sexualising little kids. What is happening?", she said.

Philipps compared Benetton's approach to brands like Gap who have carried out "appropriate and cute" campaigns for children's clothing.