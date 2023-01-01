The world's eight billion people have ushered in 2023, bidding farewell to a turbulent 12 months marked by war in Europe and Africa, stinging price rises, Lionel Messi's glory in Qatar World Cup, unprecedented floods in Pakistan, and the deaths of Queen Elizabeth, Pele and former pope Benedict.

Sydney was among the first major cities to ring in 2023, restaking its claim as the "New Year's Eve capital of the world" after two years of lockdowns and coronavirus-muted festivities.

Australia's borders have reopened and throngs of revellers gathered along Sydney's sparkling harbour to watch 100,000 pyrotechnics light up the southern sky.

A crowd that had been projected to surpass one million watched as a spectacular 12-minute display showered the waterway and illuminated the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Sydney authorities expected almost half a billion more people would see the festivities online or on television.

Parisians — and a "normal" amount of tourists, comparable to 2018 or 2019, according to officials — took the opportunity to crowd together shoulder-to-shoulder for a fireworks show along the Champs-Elysee.

Police said about a million people showed up for the celebration, where children in pushchairs and partiers with champagne were equally visible.

London was meanwhile welcoming crowds to its official New Year's Eve fireworks display for the first time since the pandemic with around 100,000 ticket holders expected to attend the spectacle.

Thousands of people gathered in Madrid's Puerta del Sol square to listen to the twelve chimes that accompanied the last twelve seconds of 2023 and eat a grape to the rhythm of each one, fulfilling a rite that most Spaniards copied at home from the television.

In Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, throngs of people packed the city's Copacabana Beach — up to two million were expected — for music and fireworks, without corona virus safety measures of the past few years.

In New York, crowds braved a chilly rain to await the famous ball drop in Times Square, a tradition that goes back to 1907.

Climate disasters

For some, 2022 was a year of Wordles, the Great Resignation, a new Taylor Swift album, an Oscar slap and billionaire meltdowns.

It also saw the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II, Brazilian football icon Pele, Mikhail Gorbachev, Jiang Zemin, and Shinzo Abe. Former pope Benedict XVI also died on New Year's Eve.

The global population surpassed the historic milestone of eight billion people in November.

The year also saw major climate disasters, with heat wave leaving thousands dead in Europe, and unprecedented floods killing hundreds, displacing millions and affecting 15 percent of Pakistan's population.

At the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Pakistan led the charge for climate justice, with nearly 200 countries agreeing to set up a fund to help poor, vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters they had little hand in causing.

Ukraine conflict, Tigray truce

The year, according to UN, was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the UN started tracking fatalities in 2005.