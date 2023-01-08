POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Sabalenka wins women's final at Adelaide International
Sabalenka has now won three tournaments in the first week of a season after Shenzen in 2019 and Abu Dhabi in 2021.
Sabalenka wins women's final at Adelaide International
The big-hitting Sabalenka made a sluggish start to the WTA 500 event this week before hitting her stride. / Reuters
January 8, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for the Australian Open by capturing her 11th WTA Tour title with a 6-3 7-6(4) win over teenaged Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday.

In doing so she ended an extraordinary run by the 18-year-old Noskova who beat third-seeded Daria Kasatkina and former Australian Open champion Viktoria Asarenka in the main draw on the way to her first final.

Sabalenka didn’t drop a set all week and seemed set for another comfortable win when she took out the first set on Sunday. But Noskova was much more competitive in the second, holding serve and putting pressure on Sabalenka’s serve, especially with her powerful backhand returns.

“I want to congratulate (Noskova) on an amazing week,” Sabalenka said. “I think you’re going to have a great future and 100 percent appear in many more finals.”

Recommended

Sabalenka’s last single title came in Madrid in May, 2021 but she went without a title in 2022 despite reaching three finals.

She ended the year ranked fifth after qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth where she lost in the final to Caroline Garcia.

Sabalenka has now won three tournaments in the first week of a season after Shenzen in 2019 and Abu Dhabi in 2021.

READ MORE:Tennis: Belarusian Sabalenka advances to Adelaide women's final

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'