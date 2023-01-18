The climate crisis is not only threatening ecosystems and life in general but also endangering the indigenous languages, according to linguists, says an article in the Guardian.

The director of the Strathy language unit at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Anastasia Riehl, tells the newspaper that “Languages are already vulnerable and endangered.” She bases her statement on globalisation and migration, with Indigenous communities moving to areas where their language is not spoken or valued.

Riehl says, “it seems particularly cruel,” that endangered languages are particularly concentrated in parts of the world that are at risk of being adversely affected by climate crisis.

She gives the example of the small South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu which has the highest density of languages on the planet. Vanuatu only measures 12,189 sq km but is home to 110 languages. Vanuatu, according to Riehl, is also one of the countries most at risk of sea level rise.

“Many small linguistic communities are on islands and coastlines vulnerable to hurricanes and sea level rise,” she says. Others are prone to migration as temperature increases affect traditional farming and fishing practices.

“When climate change comes in, it disrupts communities even more,” says Riehl. “It has a multiplier effect, the final nail in the coffin.”

Vectors of knowledge

The President of the General Assembly of the United Nations marked the launch of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages in December.