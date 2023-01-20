Campaigners from disputed Kashmir, Chad and Venezuela have won the Martin Ennals Award, one of the world's most prestigious human rights prizes, with the jury hailing their "courage".

Khurram Parvez, a prominent rights activist in restive India-administered Kashmir, Delphine Djiraibe, one of Chad's first women lawyers and Feliciano Reyna, a rights activist in Venezuela bagged the award, the jury announced on Thursday.

"The common denominator between the 2023 laureates ... is their courage, passion, and determination to bring the voice of the voiceless to the international arena, despite the ongoing, sometimes life-threatening, challenges they endure," prize jury chairman Hans Thoolen said in a statement.

"We are particularly proud to honour these three exceptional laureates who have each dedicated over 30 years of their lives to building movements which brought about justice for victims or delivered medicines to the marginalised," he said.

"They have made human rights real for thousands of people in their communities."

The award ceremony will take place in Geneva on February 16, the organisers said.

The laureates will each receive $22,000 to $33,000.

The award is managed by the Geneva-based Martin Ennals Foundation.

The prize honours individuals and organisations that have shown exceptional commitment to defending and promoting human rights, despite the risks involved. It raises their profile and gathers international support for their work.

'An inspiration'