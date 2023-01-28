An urgent search is under way in Western Australia after a tiny radioactive capsule was reported to have gone missing while being transported from a mine.

The 8mm by 6mm silver capsule, which is used in mining operations, has been unaccounted for since mid-January, emergency services said on Saturday.

It contains the radioactive substance Caesium-137, according to Western Australia's Department of Health.

The capsule is believed to have fallen off a truck while being moved to a storage facility.

Health officials have warned it can cause radiation burns or sickness if handled.

Fire and emergency services said the capsule was lost between the remote town of Newman and the suburbs of northern Perth, a distance of about 1,400 kilometres.