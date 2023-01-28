WORLD
2 MIN READ
Search for missing radioactive capsule under way in Australia
The 8mm by 6mm radioactive silver capsule has been unaccounted for since mid January and is believed to have fallen while being transported, officials say.
Search for missing radioactive capsule under way in Australia
Officials have warned the public not to handle the capsule if found and to contact emergency services. / AP Archive
January 28, 2023

An urgent search is under way in Western Australia after a tiny radioactive capsule was reported to have gone missing while being transported from a mine.

The 8mm by 6mm silver capsule, which is used in mining operations, has been unaccounted for since mid-January, emergency services said on Saturday.

It contains the radioactive substance Caesium-137, according to Western Australia's Department of Health.

The capsule is believed to have fallen off a truck while being moved to a storage facility.

Health officials have warned it can cause radiation burns or sickness if handled.

Fire and emergency services said the capsule was lost between the remote town of Newman and the suburbs of northern Perth, a distance of about 1,400 kilometres.

Recommended

Officials have warned the public not to handle the capsule if found and to contact emergency services.

Search could take weeks

"The concern is someone will pick it up not knowing what they are dealing with," said Dr Andrew Robertson, chief health officer for Western Australia.

A fire service spokesperson said they are prioritising populated areas during the search, which could take weeks.

Authorities were only alerted on Wednesday after the company responsible for the capsule realised it was missing, he added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo