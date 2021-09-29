POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Overseas fans barred from 2022 Winter Olympics in China
Tickets for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, says the International Olympic Committee.
Overseas fans barred from 2022 Winter Olympics in China
A man adjusts an emblem of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games before a ceremony unveiling the slogan, in Beijing, China on September 17, 2021. / Reuters
September 29, 2021

Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee has said.

The IOC said on Wednesday only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. 

Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.

All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering, and the opening and closing ceremonies.

Decision to prevent outbreak

Recommended

The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.

Spectators were banned from almost all venues at the Tokyo 2020 Games after it was delayed a year by the global health crisis.

All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the bubble, known as the "closed-loop management system", will be tested daily.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics is scheduled for February 4-20.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report