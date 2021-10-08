British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes has received a 10-place grid penalty over an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) change for the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix.

"His Mercedes W12 has been fitted with a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and exhaust – but the driver has only exceeded his allocation of new ICEs," the F1 said in a statement.

"Because he has exceeded his allocation of new engines, he's set to receive a 10-place penalty – however, Hamilton came from sixth to win the 2020 Turkish GP," it added.

The season's 16th race will take place over 58 laps of the 5.4-kilometre (3.4 miles) Intercity Istanbul Park on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hamilton currently holds the top spot in the driver standings with 246.5 points, while Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen ranks second with 244.5 points.