POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hamilton hit with 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish GP
British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton received the penalty for Sunday's race because he exceeded his allocation of new engines.
Hamilton hit with 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish GP
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during practice in Formula One F1 - Turkish Grand Prix - Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 8, 2021. / Reuters
October 8, 2021

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes has received a 10-place grid penalty over an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) change for the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix.

"His Mercedes W12 has been fitted with a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and exhaust – but the driver has only exceeded his allocation of new ICEs," the F1 said in a statement.

"Because he has exceeded his allocation of new engines, he's set to receive a 10-place penalty – however, Hamilton came from sixth to win the 2020 Turkish GP," it added.

The season's 16th race will take place over 58 laps of the 5.4-kilometre (3.4 miles) Intercity Istanbul Park on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hamilton currently holds the top spot in the driver standings with 246.5 points, while Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen ranks second with 244.5 points.

Recommended

READ MORE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Formula One's shortest race ever

Hamilton posted the fastest time in his first practice session.

This season's narrow championship leader was .43 seconds ahead of the Red Bull driver in warm conditions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was .48 behind Hamilton in third spot with Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas fourth.

There is a second practice later Friday at Istanbul Park.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call