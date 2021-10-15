World football's governing body FIFA has said that it had worked with the Qatari government to evacuate almost 100 football players and their families from Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Aug 15 and announced a new government last month after US-led foreign forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed.

Qatar's assistant foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater had said the players and their families were among the passengers to arrive on a flight from Kabul on Thursday.

FIFA said in a statement that the group, which included female players, was deemed to have been "at the highest risk". It thanked Qatar for its support and for "ensuring the safe passage" of the players and families.

"The FIFA leadership has been closely coordinating with the government of Qatar since August on the evacuation of the group, and will continue to work closely on the safe evacuation of further members of the sporting family in the future," it added.

