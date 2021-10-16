Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world after his side's 5-0 rout of Watford, with the Egyptian's wonder goal and superb assist in the game just the latest examples of his outstanding talent.

Salah picked out Sadio Mane with a brilliant pass to open the scoring and then added a brilliant solo goal to make it 4-0 as Klopp's team handed new Watford boss Claudio Ranieri a resounding defeat in his first game in charge on Saturday.

"Come on, who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance, but right now, he is the best," a delighted Klopp told BT Sport.

"His (Salah's) performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great, and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it," he added.

Many in Klopp's star-studded squad were away on international duty, but they slotted back into their club side quickly as they set about demolishing Watford.