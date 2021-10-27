A rare painting of Hurrem Sultan, known in the West as Roxelana, the wife of legendary Ottoman Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent, was sold in a London auction for $173,000 (£126,000).

The sale came as part of an auction by Sotheby's, one of the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewellery and collectibles, called “Arts of the Islamic World & India.”

The oil painting is from the late 16th-early 17th century.

Originally from what is now western Ukraine, Roxelana entered Suleyman’s harem and quickly became his favourite.

He broke convention by allowing her to bear not just one son, but four. He then broke convention again by marrying her.