Tottenham Hotspur have named Antonio Conte as manager until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said, a day after sacking Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte replaces Nuno, who was fired on Monday after 17 matches in charge, with Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United in the league, his final game with the Spurs.

Conte, 52, had been out of work since May when he terminated his contract at Inter having been unhappy with their plans to reduce investment and cut costs shortly after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist (in the title race) again," Conte said in a statement.

"I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach."

Spurs had topped the Premier League standings in August under Nuno after winning their opening three games but are now ninth, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea after 10 matches and five points off the Champions League qualifying places.

Conte's first game in charge will be Thursday's Conference League group stage match at home to Vitesse Arnhem.

'Right Time'