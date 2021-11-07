Former vocalist and founding member of British reggae group UB40, Terence Wilson, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling In Love" has died at the age of 64.

Wilson, who went by the stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he formed a breakaway band.

"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness," his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, said on Twitter late Saturday.

"The world will never be the same without him."

His former band confirmed the news, saying Wilson had died after "a short illness".

READ MORE: Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go on auction

'Red, Red Wine'