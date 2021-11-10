Benin has signed an agreement to take back from France 26 artworks seized from the former French colony in the 19th century.

"You'll agree with me that the restitution of 26 artworks we are celebrating today is only a step in the ambitious process of equity and of restitution of ... heritage extorted from the territory of the Benin kingdom by France," Benin President Patrice Talon said on Tuesday.

Talon was addressing French President Emmanuel Macron after a signing ceremony at the Elysee Palace.

He said he hoped the development would pave the way for more cultural treasures to be handed back.

Drop in a vast ocean of stolen art