Giving testimony in tears, former cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a British parliamentary hearing that he was humiliated by the racist abuse and bullying he suffered at England’s most successful cricket club.

Rafiq said on Tuesday that Yorkshire teammates used an offensive term, referencing his Pakistani heritage and the leadership at the 33-time winners of the English county championship failed to act on the racism.

Before a House of Commons select committee overseeing sport, Raqfiq said that he and other teammates from an Asian background heard comments such as, "You lot sit there near the toilets" and "elephant washers."

“The word P*** was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the institution from the leaders and no one stamped it out,” Rafiq explained.

Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, said he felt "isolated, humiliated at times” by his treatment at Yorkshire during two spells playing for the club from 2008 to 2018.

Yorkshire said last month that it would not take any disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives despite a report that found Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches over its “wholly unacceptable” response to the racism faced by Rafiq.

He answered "yes" when asked whether racism was institutional in cricket, saying governing bodies had to take responsibility.

