Thousands of Venezuelan musicians have been accorded the record title for the world’s largest orchestra.

A week ago more than 12,000 musicians—most children and adolescents—from Venezuela's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras played a classical piece together for more than five minutes as they sought to beat a Russian record set two years ago.

Venezuela's Information Minister Freddy Nanez and the Russian ambassador in Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, congratulated the musicians on Saturday in an address broadcast on state television.

The broadcast included a recording of Guinness World Records expert Susana Reyes announcing that the Venezuelan musicians had been successful in setting a new record after they played La Marche Slave (Slavonic March) by Pyotr Tchaikovsky for more than five minutes.

Record comes to South America