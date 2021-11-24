A NASA mission to deliberately smash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if its course can be altered has blasted off from California.

The SpaceX rocket carrying the experiment lifted off at 06:21 GMT (10:21 PM Pacific Time) on Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, NASA TV's livestream showed.

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is a test run should humanity ever need to stop a giant space rock from wiping out life on Earth.

The goal is to slightly alter the trajectory of Dimorphos, a "moonlet" around 525 feet or two Statues of Liberty) wide that circles a much larger asteroid called Didymos (2,500 feet in diametre).

The pair orbit the Sun together.

The impact should take place in the fall of 2022 when the binary asteroid system is 11 million kilometres from Earth, almost the nearest point they ever get.

READ MORE: NASA to launch Lucy probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Deflecting threat

"What we're trying to learn is how to deflect a threat," NASA's top scientist Thomas Zuburchen said of the $330 million project, the first of its kind.

To be clear, the asteroids in question pose no threat to our planet.