Friday, November 26, 2021

US imposes travel restrictions on southern African countries

The United States has announced it is restricting travel from eight southern African countries over fears of a new variant of Covid-19, a US official said.

Travel will be restricted starting Monday from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi, a senior Biden administration official said.

Only US citizens and residents will still be able to travel from the eight countries, the official added.

Canada bans foreigners who have traveled in southern Africa

Canada has announced it is banning the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days after discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Government ministers also said testing will be mandatory for all Canadians who have travelled to southern Africa in the last 14 days. They will be tested on arrival and must quarantine until they get a negative test result.

Those who have arrived in Canada in the last 14 days were also asked to quarantine and get tested.

Turkey imposes ban on travellers from 5 African countries

Turkey has imposed a ban on travel from five African countries after the emergence of a new coronavirus variant.

“Travel from Botswana, Republic of South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe to our country through all our land, air, sea, and rail border crossings will not be allowed as of tonight,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Separately, the Health Ministry recorded 24,002 new cases and 201 related deaths.

Europe bans southern Africa flights over new strain

Europe has rushed to ban travel from southern Africa to slow the spread of a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Greece and the Netherlands joined Britain in announcing travel bans.

The bans all included South Africa, and in many cases also some or all of the following: Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The EU commission said it would swiftly coordinate joint action among the bloc's 27-member states.

The rush to close off southern Africa comes a day after scientists in Johannesburg said they had detected the new strain with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta.

Belgium detects first case of new variant in Europe

Belgium has detected Europe's first confirmed case of the new variant and at the same time announced measures aimed at curbing a rapidly spreading fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a news conference that a case of variant B.1.1.529 had been found in an unvaccinated person who had developed symptoms and tested positive on November 22.

BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'within 2 weeks'

Germany's BioNTech has said it was urgently studying how well the coronavirus vaccine it developed with Pfizer protects against the new variant.

"We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest," a spokesperson said.

"These data will provide more information about whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally."

WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant

The WHO has cautioned against imposing travel restrictions due to the B.1.1.529 Covid variant, saying it would take weeks to understand the implications of the newly discovered strain.

The World Health Organization said its Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) was holding a meeting to discuss the variant first detected through surveillance in South Africa.

As European nations began banning flights from South Africa, the UN health agency said countries should take a risk-based and scientific approach when considering travel curbs in light of the variant – but cautioned against restrictions.

Philippines suspends flights from countries with new variant

The Philippines has suspended flights from countries with cases of the new variant, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said.

"(T)he temporary suspension of inbound international flights from South Africa, Botswana, and other countries with local cases or with the likelihood of occurrences of the B.1.1.529 variant ... shall take effect immediately," spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

Japan to require 10-day quarantine over variant

Japan has said it will require a 10-day quarantine period for travellers arriving from six countries after the discovery of a new variant.

From Saturday, Tokyo will ask travellers coming from South Africa and neighbouring Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana to stay at designated facilities on arrival.

They will also be tested immediately after landing, as well as three other times during their 10-day quarantine, the government said.

World's largest vaccine maker resumes shot exports

The world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India has resumed exports of Covid-19 shots, it said, in a boost for poorer countries that have struggled to secure supplies.

The shipment to Tajikistan under the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative agreement was the company's first in seven months.

India blocked vaccine exports in April as it struggled to combat a vicious second wave of coronavirus infections and vaccine shortages of its own.

Morocco bans travellers from South Africa

Morocco banned entry to travellers arriving from South Africa due to concerns related to the spread of Covid-19, foreign ministry said in a tweet.

EU ending approval system for vaccine exports

The EU will end its mandatory checks-and-approval system for Covid-19 vaccine exports when it expires at the end of the year, the European Commission said.

The mechanism, brought in January 29, was used in April to ban a shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses to Australia at a time in which the European Union was struggling with low vaccine supplies.

Now the 27-nation bloc has fully vaccinated 68 percent of its population of 445 million and has ample stocks for a booster campaign that has started in several member states.

EU proposes banning flights from southern Africa over variant

The European Union aims to halt air travel from the southern African region amid rising concern about a new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa.

"The Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Friday.

The executive Commission will recommend that all 27 member states implement the measure and hopes for the European Council to give the green light as soon as possible, an EU official added.

Decisions of the European Council, which represents member states, do not have to be taken by ministers but can also be signed off by the country's ambassadors in Brussels.

Italy bans visitors from southern Africa

Italy is banning entry to those who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Swaziland in the past fortnight due to fears over a new coronavirus variant.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said scientists were studying the new B.1.1.529 variant, "and in the meantime, we will follow the path of maximum caution".

Israel finds case of Covid variant first detected in South Africa

Israel has identified a case of a Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations first detected in South Africa.

"The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel," the health ministry said on Friday.

The case was recorded "in a person who returned from Malawi," with "two more cases of people returning from abroad" placed in quarantine, it added.