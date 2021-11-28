The new potentially more contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus has popped up in more countries, just days after being identified in South Africa.

Health officials in Australia said on Sunday they had detected the Covid Omicron strain for the first time after testing two passengers from southern Africa who flew into Sydney.

New cases were also confirmed in Germany, UK and Italy on Saturday, while Dutch authorities quarantined 61 passengers from South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19.

Israel is to close its borders to all foreigners later on Sunday, making it the first country to shut its borders completely in a bid to stem the spread of the new variant, authorities said.

Because of fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there are growing concerns around the world that the pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions will persist for far longer than hoped.

Latest omicron casesAn Italian who had traveled to Mozambique on business landed in Rome on November 11 and returned to his home near Naples.

He and five family members, including two school-age children, have since tested positive, the Italian news agency LaPresse said. All are isolating in the Naples suburb of Caserta in good condition with light symptoms.

In Germany, the Max von Pettenkofer Institute, a Munich-based microbiology centre, said the omicron variant was confirmed in two travellers who arrived on a flight from South Africa on November 24.