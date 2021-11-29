Monday, November 29, 2021

First Omicron infection confirmed in Spain

A Madrid hospital said it had detected Spain's first case of the new Omicron strain in a man who had recently been in South Africa.

"The microbiology service of the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid announces the first confirmation of the Omicron variant in Spain," the hospital tweeted.

Sweden reports first case of Omicron variant

One case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Sweden, the Public Health Agency said.

The case was detected in a test taken a little over a week ago from a person who had travelled from South Africa, the agency said in a statement.

UN chief concerned about southern Africa isolation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he was deeply concerned about the isolation of southern African countries; travel restrictions were imposed by several countries over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

"I appeal to all governments to consider repeated testing for travelers, together with other appropriate and truly effective measures, with the objective of avoiding the risk of transmission so as to allow for travel and economic engagement," Guterres said in a statement.

UK adds 35 deaths

Britain reported 42,583 further cases and 35 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

A further two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in UK, with the two people both having links to travel to southern Africa, health officials said.

UK decided to extend its booster vaccine program to millions more people as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant, which is feared to be more contagious and vaccine resistant.

Israel reports 2nd Omicron case

Israel has reported a second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to local media.

The Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation, citing the health ministry, said a woman proved to have contracted the variant after coming from South Africa recently.

On Saturday, Israel barred foreign tourists from entering the country, as part of restrictions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

China leader promises Africa 1B vaccine doses

China's president pledged to offer Africa one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, with the continent struggling to acquire enough jabs to immunise against the disease.

President Xi Jinping said his country would donate 600 million doses directly.

A further 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites, which are sorely lacking across much of Africa.

Italy sees 65 more fatalities

Italy has reported 65 deaths against 47 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,975 from 12,932.

Italy has registered 133,739 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 5.02 million cases to date.

Singapore reports over 1,000 cases

Singapore has recorded 1,103 new cases versus 747 infections the previous day; reports 9 deaths.

Risk related to Omicron variant very high: WHO

The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where Covid-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The UN agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to "ensure mitigation plans are in place" to maintain essential health services.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said.

"The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high."

Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said, adding that more data was expected in coming weeks.

"Covid-19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion", it added.

Portuguese football team sees 13 Omicron cases

Portuguese health authorities have said they have identified 13 cases of Omicron, the new variant believed to be more contagious, among team members of a professional soccer club.

The Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute said that one of those who tested positive at the Lisbon-based Belenenses club had recently traveled to South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first identified.