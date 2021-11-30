CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Gotham Awards: 'The Lost Daughter' tops winners' list
Breakthrough director Maggie Gyllenhaal's psychological drama film was declared best feature film besides winning awards in three other categories.
Gotham Awards: 'The Lost Daughter' tops winners' list
For the first time, the Gothams were presented without gendered acting categories. / Reuters
November 30, 2021

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter" has won four Gotham Awards including best feature film at the 31st Gotham Awards.

As one of the first stops in the long march to the Oscars, Monday evening's Gothams was the first real attempt since the pandemic began to summon all the season's usual glitz and pomp.

Gyllenhaal won breakthrough director and best screenplay for her directorial debut and star Olivia Colman shared the award for outstanding lead performance with Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” a drama based on the 2011 police shooting in White Plains, New York.

“CODA,” the celebrated coming-of-age drama about a hearing daughter in a deaf family, won several awards. 

Troy Kotsur, the veteran deaf actor who plays the film's fisherman father, won outstanding supporting performance. 

Emilia Jones, who stars as the daughter, won breakthrough performer.

Other winners included Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate epic “Drive My Car” for best international film and Jonas Poher Rasmussen's “Flee," an animated film about an Afghanistan migrant's life, for best documentary.

Tribute awards included honours for Jane Campion, director of “The Power of the Dog", Stewart for her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer”, Peter Dinklage for the upcoming “Cyrano” and the cast of Jeymes Samuel's Black Western “The Harder They Fall.”

Recommended

READ MORE:New initiative to empower Muslims in film after years of orientalism

Inclusive celebrations

For the first time, the Gothams were presented without gendered acting categories.

While the season's top award shows, the Oscars, the Emmys, the Tonys, haven't yet embraced such a move, the Gothams are part of a growing number of awards bodies, including the Grammys and the MTV Film and TV Awards, to ditch “best actor" and “best actress.”

The decision was applauded several times during Monday night's show.

Ethan Hawke, a co-winner for his performance in the series “The Good Lord Bird,” said he never understood the separate categories in the first place.

“True talent shines through the divisions meant to separate us,” said “Billions” actor Asia Kate Dillon, a presenter, who identifies as nonbinary.

READ MORE:Daniel Craig finally gets a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

SOURCE:AP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions