Maggie Gyllenhaal's Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter" has won four Gotham Awards including best feature film at the 31st Gotham Awards.

As one of the first stops in the long march to the Oscars, Monday evening's Gothams was the first real attempt since the pandemic began to summon all the season's usual glitz and pomp.

Gyllenhaal won breakthrough director and best screenplay for her directorial debut and star Olivia Colman shared the award for outstanding lead performance with Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” a drama based on the 2011 police shooting in White Plains, New York.

“CODA,” the celebrated coming-of-age drama about a hearing daughter in a deaf family, won several awards.

Troy Kotsur, the veteran deaf actor who plays the film's fisherman father, won outstanding supporting performance.

Emilia Jones, who stars as the daughter, won breakthrough performer.

Other winners included Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate epic “Drive My Car” for best international film and Jonas Poher Rasmussen's “Flee," an animated film about an Afghanistan migrant's life, for best documentary.

Tribute awards included honours for Jane Campion, director of “The Power of the Dog", Stewart for her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer”, Peter Dinklage for the upcoming “Cyrano” and the cast of Jeymes Samuel's Black Western “The Harder They Fall.”