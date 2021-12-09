Thursday, December 9, 2021

WHO warns against vaccine hoarding as poorer countries go without

The World Health Organization has warned wealthy countries against hoarding Covid-19 vaccines for booster shots as they try to fight off the new Omicron variant, threatening supplies to poorer countries where inoculation rates are low.

The UN health agency's vaccine advisors warned that a rush to stockpile more jabs, especially without clear evidence they are needed, would only exacerbate the already glaringly inequal vaccine access around the globe.

"As we head into whatever the Omicron situation is going to be, there is a risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccine to protect (their populations) ...in a sense in excess," WHO vaccines chief Kate O'Brien told reporters.

"It's not going to work from an epidemiologic perspective, and it's not going to work from a transmission perspective, unless we actually have vaccine going to all countries," she said.

O'Brien warned that efforts by wealthy countries to stockpile more jabs for their people would only prolong the pandemic.

FDA expands Pfizer Covid booster, opens extra dose to age 16

The US is expanding Covid-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech – if it’s been six months since their last shot.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the US for anyone younger than 18, either for initial vaccination or for use as a booster. It’s not yet clear if or when teens younger than 16 might need a third Pfizer dose.

Vaccinations for children as young as 5 just began last month, using special low-dose Pfizer shots. By this week, about 5 million 5- to 11-year-olds had gotten a first dose.

Vaccine makers racing to update Covid shots, just in case

Vaccine makers are racing to update their Covid-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it’s clear a change is needed, just in case.

Experts doubt today’s shots will become useless but say it’s critical to see how fast companies could produce a reformulated dose and prove it works – because whatever happens with omicron, this newest mutant won’t be the last.

Omicron “is pulling the fire alarm. Whether it turns out to be a false alarm, it would be really good to know if we can actually do this – get a new vaccine rolled out and be ready,” said immunologist E. John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania.

It’s too soon to know how vaccines will hold up against omicron.

The first hints this week were mixed: Preliminary lab tests suggest two Pfizer doses may not prevent an omicron infection but they could protect against severe illness. And a booster shot may rev up immunity enough to do both.

Better answers are expected in the coming weeks and regulators in the US and other countries are keeping a close watch.

UN chief ends quarantine after Covid exposure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tested negative for Covid-19 and ended two days of isolation prompted by exposure to a UN official with the coronavirus.

"Yes, negative," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said as the 72 year old UN chief went into a UN Security Council meeting without speaking to reporters.

Guterres has received a two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.

The Security Council meeting was due to focus on terrorism and climate change in the Sahel region of Africa.

UK records 50,867 new cases, 148 deaths

Britain has recorded 50,867 new cases of Covid-19 and a further 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed.

On a seven-day basis, cases are up 8 percent on the week before, with deaths up 0.7 percent.

Italy reports 79 deaths, 12,527 new cases

Italy has reported 79 coronavirus-related deaths against 86 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,527 from 17,959.

Italy has registered 134,551 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.94 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,333 on Thursday, up from 6, 099 a day earlier.

Pakistan probing first potential Omicron case

Authorities in Pakistan are investigating the first possible case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the South Asian nation, a provincial health ministry official said.

The official initially said contact tracing was underway and the patient had travelled abroad, but later Sindh authorities said they were uncertain of the person's travel history.

Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) later issued a statement saying the case was not yet confirmed.

"To clarify, the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample," the NIH said.

Africa CDC: Problems between India's Serum and Africa affecting vaccine supply

The supply of vaccines from India's Serum Institute to the global vaccine-sharing network Covax has been affected by its poor relations with African bodies, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said.

"The problem with Serum and India and Covax and Africa is one that is very unfortunate," John Nkengasong told an online media briefing, blaming what he described as Serum's "unprofessional manner" for the difficulties.

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after outbreak

European football's governing body UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham's Europa Conference League game with Rennes is off after a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that the Group G fixture would not take place after 13 players and members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

UEFA said in a statement: "We can confirm that the Tottenham-Rennes match will not take place tonight. Further information will follow in due course."

WHO: Africa accounts for 46 percent of reported cases of Omicron

Africa accounts for 46 percent of reported cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 globally, Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organisation's Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme for Africa, told an online briefing.

Hong Kong mandates Covid tracing app for adults

The Hong Kong government has made its check-in app mandatory for most adults in bars and restaurant.

From Thursday, all adults under 65 must use the city government's Covid app, scanning QR codes to log their presence at 18 types of premises – including eateries, cinemas, gyms and karaoke venues.

The logs can be used to trace infections if there is an outbreak.

No local infections have been recorded in months, but the city is further ramping up virus measures, aligning with China's zero-Covid strategy as it seeks quarantine-free travel with the mainland.