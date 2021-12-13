CULTURE
Curtain closes on Saudi Arabia's first major film festival
The Red Sea International Film Festival has raised hopes of what artists have called a "better tomorrow" for Saudi Arabia, after decades of a ban on cinemas.
Arab and foreign celebrities were seen on the red carpet at the first edition of the festival.
December 13, 2021

The curtain has fallen on Saudi Arabia's first major film festival, four years after the kingdom lifted a decades-old ban on cinemas as it seeks to soften the country's image.

Arab and foreign celebrities descended on the week-long Red Sea International Film Festival which took place in the western coastal city of Jeddah, ending on Monday.

138 films were screened from 67 countries in more than 30 languages.

On December 6, actors and actresses walked the red carpet in evening wear, a far cry from the traditional black abaya that until recently was the officially mandated dress code for women.

The festival opened a day after Jeddah hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix, also an attempt to portray Saudi Arabia in a different light.

A step forward?

Both events took place amid calls to boycott from critics and activists, saying the kingdom is using major sports and entertainment events to whitewash its poor human rights record.

Sami Khan, a Canadian Oscar-nominated film director, was among those calling for a boycott of the festival from when it was first announced.

But others in the film industry steered clear of commenting directly on Saudi Arabia's rights record, painting the shift in a rather positive light.

"I think the country is doing some great things, and this is one of them," British actor Ed Westwick told AFP news agency.

"I think right now, they (Saudis) are in a place of creating a better tomorrow, so I can't really comment on that, just saying that right now is an incredible time for this country," Canadian musician and actor Rob Raco added.

The rise of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in 2017 has ushered in a number of reforms.

A social shift in the Gulf state has included the lifting of a ban on women driving and allowing mixed-gender concerts and other events, even as a strict crackdown on dissent remains in place.

However, despite the modernisation drive in Saudi Arabia, social restrictions remain in place.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
