Wednesday, December 15, 2021

UK records highest ever daily number of cases

Britain on Wednesday recorded a further 78,610 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit the country last year.

The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053, which came in January as the Alpha variant spread.

South Africa reports record daily infections

South Africa has reported a record number of daily Covid-19 infections in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing a peak of 26,485 new cases in early July during a third wave driven by the Delta variant.

Turkiye records 19,872 new cases

Turkiye has reported 10,872 new coronavirus infections and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country has administered more than 122.03 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures.

Over 56.58 million people have received a first vaccine dose, while some 51 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Italy reports 129 deaths

Italy has reported 129 coronavirus-related deaths against 120 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,195 from 20,677.

Italy has registered 135,178 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 5.28 million cases to date.

EU: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January, amid concerns that a dramatic rise of in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the festive season.

The head of the EU’s executive branch, however, said that the bloc is well prepared to fight omicron, with 66.6 percent of the European population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

"There is a "very high" risk that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will become dominant in Europe early next year and lead to a growing number of severe infections, the European Union's public health body also said on Wednesday.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a report that Omicron variant of concern (VOC) was likely to take over from Delta as the dominant variant within the first two months of 2022.

Real Madrid's Modric, Marcelo test positive

Spanish giant Real Madrid has announced that its stars Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Croatian midfielder and Brazilian defender are expected to miss the La Liga home fixture against Cadiz on Sunday.

Croatia, Slovenia confirm 1st cases of omicron variant

The fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Croatia and Slovenia, according to health authorities.

Health ministries of both countries said they are trying to detect the source of infections.

An epidemiologist, Bernard Kalic, earlier said they expect more omicron cases to emerge in the coming d ays and weeks.

Croatia has vaccinated around 54 percent of its population of 4.2 million, a much lower figure than the EU average. More than 11,000 people with Covid-19 have died in Croatia.

Meanwhile, Slovenia has announced that four samples of the omicron variant were detected in the last screening tests carried out at the Institute of Microbiology and Immunology.

Health Minister Janez Poklukar said the spread of omicron may cause another wave. The recent decline in the daily number of infections is also slowing down and the minister renewed his call to the people to get vaccinated.

Slovenia has vaccinated about 55.8 percent of its 2.76 million population. The country has so far registered over 5,436 fatalities from coronavirus.

The omicron variant is expected to spread also to Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the New Year holidays.

Canada to advise citizens against non-essential travel

Canada will advise citizens on Wednesday to avoid non-essential international travel to help reduce the threat from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, a government source has said.

The source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, did not give more details. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the premiers of the 10 provinces on Tuesday to discuss ways of countering Omicron, which is spreading rapidly.

Morocco joins others by announcing 1st case of omicron

Moroccan health authorities has confirmed the country’s first case of the coronavirus omicron variant.

A statement by the Health Ministry on Wednesday said a Moroccan woman in Casablanca was infected with the variant, adding that the infected patient was in a stable condition.

Morocco has registered 951,763 virus infections, including 14,798 deaths.

According to the World Health Organization, the new variant, which it had declared a "variant of concern," has been detected in 77 countries so far.

WHO: Vaccines may be less effective against Omicron

Preliminary evidence indicates that Covid-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update, said that more data was needed to better understand the extent to which Omicron may evade immunity derived from either vaccines or previous infection.

"As a result of this, the overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," it said.